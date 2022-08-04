BitDAO Hits Market Cap of $1.68 Billion (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, BitDAO has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.68 billion and $84.66 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00003237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.35 or 0.00630013 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016017 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00035445 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,979,932 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.

BitDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

