BlackCoin Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week (BLK)

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $796,302.99 and approximately $17.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00025473 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00017266 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005034 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,524,611 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

