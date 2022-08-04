BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Stake Lessened by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the first quarter worth $5,199,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 403,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 17,925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 198,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 80,542 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,068,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 183.0% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 48,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 31,664 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BGR opened at $11.28 on Thursday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

See Also

