BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EGF opened at $10.75 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93.
About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund
