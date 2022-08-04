BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Performance

BKN stock opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $18.85.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 23,362 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 214,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 23,646 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.