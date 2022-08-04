BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Performance
BKN stock opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $18.85.
About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
