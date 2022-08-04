BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Trading Up 0.3 %

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $16.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

