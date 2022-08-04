BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2022

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLEGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Trading Up 0.3 %

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $16.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.