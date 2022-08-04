BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MHD opened at $13.53 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $17.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 69,418 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,542,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

