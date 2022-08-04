BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0445 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MHN opened at $11.48 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 425,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 36,335 shares in the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.