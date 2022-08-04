BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

BlackRock TCP Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 87.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.1%.

TCPC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,175. The company has a current ratio of 23.74, a quick ratio of 23.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $779.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $14.52.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 66.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 386,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,038 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 271,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 40,386 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 93,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

