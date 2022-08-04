BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 66.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.
BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance
Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $13.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,175. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 23.74, a current ratio of 23.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $757.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.40.
BlackRock TCP Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
About BlackRock TCP Capital
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.
