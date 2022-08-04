Blankinship & Foster LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Blankinship & Foster LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 0.8% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $249.73. The company had a trading volume of 23,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,328. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

