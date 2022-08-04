Blankinship & Foster LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Blankinship & Foster LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IVV stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $416.12. 226,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,237,985. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.53. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.