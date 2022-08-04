Blankinship & Foster LLC Sells 9,116 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Blankinship & Foster LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,116 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 11.5% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $28,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 40,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,526,870. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.80. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

