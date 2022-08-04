Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Announces Earnings Results

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45), Briefing.com reports. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 42.72%. The firm had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Blueprint Medicines updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ BPMC opened at $59.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average of $61.42. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $117.86.
BPMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.
