Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 84.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BPMC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.47.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $2.50 on Wednesday, hitting $62.20. 13,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.94. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.42.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 42.72% and a negative net margin of 304.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,876,000 after acquiring an additional 46,264 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after acquiring an additional 431,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,809,000 after acquiring an additional 535,424 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 326.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,921,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,198,000 after acquiring an additional 30,557 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also

