BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DMF opened at $7.14 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Income alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Income

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 356,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 199,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.