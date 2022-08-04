BonFi Price Up 30% This Week (BNF)

BonFi (BNF) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. One BonFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BonFi has a total market capitalization of $49,119.55 and approximately $35.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BonFi has traded 30% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BonFi alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,503.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003978 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00128795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00032333 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004434 BTC.

BonFi Coin Profile

BonFi (CRYPTO:BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg. The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BonFi is bon.finance. BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BonFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BonFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.