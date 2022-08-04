Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $2,300.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,586.76.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $29.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,936.62. 27,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,448. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,944.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,151.06. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,669.34 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 98.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

