Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Lowered to $2,050.00 at Piper Sandler

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.25% from the stock’s current price.

BKNG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price objective on Booking in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,650.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,966.48 on Thursday. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,944.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,151.06.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.26) earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 98.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

