Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.15 EPS

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS.

Booking Stock Down 1.0 %

BKNG stock traded down $19.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,947.25. 804,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,319. The company has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,944.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,151.06. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,586.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,828,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Booking by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 19.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

