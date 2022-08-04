Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) PT Raised to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

BAH stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.40. The company had a trading volume of 19,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,220. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.28 and a 200-day moving average of $85.11. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $97.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $475,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,699.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,586 shares of company stock worth $24,106,503 in the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $1,359,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 88,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $650,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

