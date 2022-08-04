Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Boralex from C$48.75 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday. CSFB downgraded Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Boralex from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boralex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.00.

Shares of BLX stock traded up C$1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$47.82. 275,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. Boralex has a one year low of C$30.04 and a one year high of C$47.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.26.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$176.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.8798095 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

