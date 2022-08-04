BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.02. 29,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 7,755.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

