BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Raised to $44.00 at Robert W. Baird

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s current price.

BWA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $39.51 on Thursday. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. CWM LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 7,755.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

