Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Cut to $258.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $318.00 to $258.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

SAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $337.00 to $296.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Beer from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $331.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $383.29.

Shares of SAM opened at $378.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.93. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.33 and a beta of 0.95. Boston Beer has a one year low of $287.00 and a one year high of $697.56.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $129,612.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,306.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,275 shares of company stock valued at $437,793 in the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $54,298,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Boston Beer in the first quarter worth approximately $38,859,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,589,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 119.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after acquiring an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3,954.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

