Bradley L. Campbell Sells 5,470 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $54,864.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,868.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %

FOLD opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.00. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 84.97% and a negative return on equity of 95.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

