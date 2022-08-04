Bridge Mutual (BMI) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million

Bridge Mutual (BMI) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $66,188.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004424 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.98 or 0.00636899 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00035311 BTC.

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

