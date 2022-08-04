BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Up 21.8%

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) shot up 21.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.67. 72,893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,047,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BBIO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

