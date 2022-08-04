Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Cut to $77.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.50.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $82.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.46. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $71.38 and a 12-month high of $171.91.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 492,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,661,000 after acquiring an additional 25,109 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 690,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,323,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

