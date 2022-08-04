Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.
Brightcove Stock Performance
NASDAQ BCOV opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $265.92 million, a PE ratio of -106.67 and a beta of 0.75. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,844,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,972,830.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 56,148 shares of company stock valued at $359,451. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightcove
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BCOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.
About Brightcove
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brightcove (BCOV)
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.