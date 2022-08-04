Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Brightcove Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $265.92 million, a PE ratio of -106.67 and a beta of 0.75. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,844,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,972,830.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 56,148 shares of company stock valued at $359,451. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightcove

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 162.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 28.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 93,440 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

BCOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

