BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BrightSphere Investment Group Trading Down 0.6 %

BSIG traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.74. 6,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,313. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. The firm has a market cap of $776.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.56.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 65.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.