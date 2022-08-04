British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Tadeu Marroco Acquires 5 Shares

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,267 ($40.03) per share, for a total transaction of £163.35 ($200.16).
Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 6th, Tadeu Marroco bought 4 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,507 ($42.97) per share, for a total transaction of £140.28 ($171.89).
- On Wednesday, June 1st, Tadeu Marroco acquired 4 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,568 ($43.72) per share, with a total value of £142.72 ($174.88).
British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,251.50 ($39.84) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.27 billion and a PE ratio of 1,102.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,469.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,335.41. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,645 ($44.66).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
Featured Articles
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- 3 Pharma Stocks’ Post-Earnings Price Moves
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.