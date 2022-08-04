British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Tadeu Marroco Acquires 5 Shares

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,267 ($40.03) per share, for a total transaction of £163.35 ($200.16).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 6th, Tadeu Marroco bought 4 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,507 ($42.97) per share, for a total transaction of £140.28 ($171.89).

On Wednesday, June 1st, Tadeu Marroco acquired 4 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,568 ($43.72) per share, with a total value of £142.72 ($174.88).

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,251.50 ($39.84) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.27 billion and a PE ratio of 1,102.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,469.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,335.41. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,645 ($44.66).

BATS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($47.79) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($55.14) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($53.91) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.01) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($44.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,997.78 ($48.99).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

