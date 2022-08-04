British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc (LON:BSC) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc (LON:BSC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BSC traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 57.50 ($0.70). The stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,468. The company has a market cap of £104.71 million and a PE ratio of 383.33. British Smaller Companies VCT 2 has a 12-month low of GBX 52 ($0.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 62.50 ($0.77). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 56.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 57.10.

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 Company Profile

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth, growth capital, acquisition funding, and development funding. It is an evergreen fund. The fund invests in a range of securities which may include ordinary and preference shares and fixed income securities, such as corporate bonds and gilts in VCT qualifying and non-qualifying securities.

