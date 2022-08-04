Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Raised by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $30,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Shares of AVGO traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $549.68. The company had a trading volume of 28,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,665. The company has a market capitalization of $221.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $462.66 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $519.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

