Brokerages Set abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Target Price at $186.00

Shares of abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on abrdn in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded abrdn from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut abrdn from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of abrdn from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 235 ($2.88) to GBX 210 ($2.57) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

SLFPF opened at $2.04 on Thursday. abrdn has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

