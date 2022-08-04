Brokerages Set BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Price Target at $65.60

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.60.

Several brokerages have commented on BCE. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.48. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BCE will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,670,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,147,000 after buying an additional 17,361 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of BCE by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 73,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 27,349 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 483,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,766,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 14,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

