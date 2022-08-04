Brokerages Set DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) PT at $122.00

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVA. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Stock Performance

DVA opened at $84.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.62. DaVita has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,463. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in DaVita during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 38.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 49.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.