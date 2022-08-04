Brokerages Set Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Target Price at GBX 265.83

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 265.83 ($3.26).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MONY shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 230 ($2.82) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.37) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 220 ($2.70) to GBX 230 ($2.82) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

LON MONY opened at GBX 216.20 ($2.65) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 186.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 187.70. The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,943.64. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12-month low of GBX 162.30 ($1.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 262 ($3.21). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s payout ratio is 106.45%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

