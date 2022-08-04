Brokerages Set Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target at $5,040.00

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,890.00.

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,038,000 after purchasing an additional 73,302 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 256,692 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

NYSE:RIO opened at $59.18 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $89.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.38.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $2.67 per share. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.