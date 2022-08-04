Brokers Offer Predictions for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.75. The consensus estimate for MidWestOne Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

MidWestOne Financial Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $492.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.91. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $27.44 and a twelve month high of $34.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOFG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 75,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidWestOne Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.24%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

