Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.50), Fidelity Earnings reports. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners's revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 1.9 %

BIP traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.54. 11,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,320. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $46.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.56.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 148.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 53.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIP shares. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a $46.67 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

