Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Property Partners stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.36. 8,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,650. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $26.66.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.