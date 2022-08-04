Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance
Brookfield Property Partners stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.36. 8,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,650. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $26.66.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
