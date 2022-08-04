Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.00-$10.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90 billion-$7.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.96 billion. Brunswick also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $77.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.11. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $108.51.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Brunswick by 200.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

