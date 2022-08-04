Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.00-$10.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90 billion-$7.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.96 billion. Brunswick also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.65 EPS.
Brunswick Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BC opened at $77.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.11. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $108.51.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Brunswick Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Brunswick by 200.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
