BTIG Research Lowers Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) to Neutral

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair downgraded Vapotherm from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vapotherm from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vapotherm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Vapotherm Trading Up 10.3 %

Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 5.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. Vapotherm has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The company has a market cap of $68.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vapotherm ( NYSE:VAPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.24). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 97.73% and a negative net margin of 70.49%. The business had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vapotherm will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony L. Arnerich acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,374 shares in the company, valued at $163,324.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $122,700 over the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vapotherm

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prescott General Partners LLC boosted its position in Vapotherm by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 2,557,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,546,000 after acquiring an additional 793,504 shares in the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP boosted its position in Vapotherm by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 1,544,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,473,000 after acquiring an additional 993,350 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC boosted its position in Vapotherm by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,402,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,056,000 after acquiring an additional 37,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vapotherm by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 50,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Vapotherm by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 588,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 133,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

