Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Buffalo Coal Corp. (CVE:BUF – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Buffalo Coal shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.
Buffalo Coal Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$6.32 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.
Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.82 million during the quarter.
About Buffalo Coal
Buffalo Coal Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a coal mining company in South Africa. It primarily focuses on the Aviemore anthracite mine covering an area of approximately 5,513 hectares and Magdalena mine covering an area of approximately 1,844 hectares located in the Kwa-Zulu, Natal Province of South Africa.
