Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 24.95% and a negative net margin of 115.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Butterfly Network updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Butterfly Network Stock Performance

BFLY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.92. 2,820,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,927. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 2.41. Butterfly Network has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $13.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Butterfly Network news, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $51,099.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 676,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Butterfly Network

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 32.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 38,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 82.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 43,570 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 26,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 50.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 22,931 shares in the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price target on Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

