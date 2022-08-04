Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 24.95% and a negative net margin of 115.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Butterfly Network updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Butterfly Network Stock Performance
BFLY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.92. 2,820,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,927. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 2.41. Butterfly Network has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $13.56.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Butterfly Network news, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $51,099.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 676,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cowen dropped their price target on Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
Butterfly Network Company Profile
Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.
