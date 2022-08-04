Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.40.

CBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Stock Performance

NYSE:CBT opened at $73.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.94. Cabot has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.29. Cabot had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.78%.

Insider Transactions at Cabot

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,535.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $1,341,917.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,999 in the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cabot by 1,309.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after buying an additional 686,769 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,625,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,701,000 after buying an additional 374,834 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cabot by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.