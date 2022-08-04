Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Cadence Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.97. The consensus estimate for Cadence Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of CADE opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

