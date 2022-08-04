Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.79. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.22.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,215,570. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,057,000 after buying an additional 3,548,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,319,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,200 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,785,000. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,530,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

