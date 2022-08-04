Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.39. Camber Energy shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 26,702,382 shares changing hands.

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Camber Energy during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camber Energy by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 20,842 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camber Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,852,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camber Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Camber Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Kansas, Missouri; Louisiana; and Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its total estimated proved producing reserves consists of approximately 73,800 barrels of oil equivalent, including 48,400 barrels were crude oil and NGL reserves, and 152,400 thousand cubic feet were natural gas reserves.

